Take care of your emotional heath in the new year

Sariah Bastian of Beyond Breath Coaching talked setting New Year’s Goals for emotional health as well as physical health, as they both go hand in hand! For example, say you are stressed about a full night of sleep which keeps you from getting up in the morning to work out? We often fall into the cycle of shame, and setting goals.

Why should I eat well if I didn’t work out? So, we continue eating crappy out of frustration only to feel more shame. We say, “I can’t seem to do what I set out to do, and I’ve eaten like crap, so now I need to make myself feel better…so maybe you binge shop to make yourself feel better, but then you feel guilty for spending money that you don’t have”! There’s a snowball effect, and the cycle continues.

Perhaps goal setting should be one that includes self-compassion, and understanding for the reality that you are living in.



To work with Sariah, email her at Sariah@backpocketyoga.com and find her on IG at

instagram.com/sariah.bastian