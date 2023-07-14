Tice and Jamie Child of Antelope E-Bikes were back to visit GTU after three years! We were excited to catch up, and hear how the business has expanded. Not only can you rent a bike for a tour around beautiful Antelope Island, there are now three locations offering something special in our state.

We saw a glimpse with solar panels, and a must-have inverter. The e-bikes were beautiful, including the Mesa lite bike, and Basalt bike. Think an electric bike doesn’t give you a workout? Think again with Jamie’s explanation!

The pair offered a generous promotion of $200 off any regular priced bike with the code “ABC4UTAH”

www.antelopeebikes.com Facebook and Instagram: antelopeebikes