Take a visit to Meerkat Manor

Brian sat down with Erica Hansen from Utah’s Hogle Zoo to chat about all the things that are happening now at the zoo. Whether it’s art you’re interested in or just simply checking out all the animals, the Hogle Zoo has a host of exhibits to entertain you and your family for hours.

Art sculptures are always a sight to see, but the pieces at Hogle Zoo are different than most. In their Washed Ashore art exhibit, the sharks and polar bears you see aren’t just made out of regular materials, they are made from trash found on the beaches of Oregon!

In addition to art, the zoo has two new friends! If you’re a fan of the Lion King, then you’ll love the meerkats and the warthogs. They don’t have names yet, so if you would like to help name these furry friends, donate to the Hogle Zoo and win an entry to put down a name you think will suit them! You can find these friends at ‘Meerkat Manor’ at the zoo!

These exhibits are running now through September, be sure to check them out!

Visit hoglezoo.org and find them on Instagram and Facebook: @hoglezoo for more information.

This story includes sponsored content.