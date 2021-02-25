Take a trip back in time with these vintage threads

We all know the saying that history often repeats itself, well it’s no different for fashion. Copperhive Vintage stopped by for Throwback Thursday with a look at some of the current trends inspired by nostalgic pieces.

Jacqueline Whitmore of Cooperhive tells us that Big Sleeves, Fancy Collars, Patchwork and Fun Florals are all making a comeback for 2021.

Take a peek for yourself and stop into their cute little shop located at 2219 S 700 East in Salt Lake City. Follow them on social media as well for alerts on new arrivals to the store.

