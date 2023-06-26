SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- The Colonial Heritage festival is back and better than ever! Located in Orem Utah, it is a free, amazing and historically immersive event for people of all ages. With a variety of hands-on experiences, take a trip a few hundred years back to enjoy all the colonial era had to offer. This event is happening July 1, 3, 4 in Orem. To learn more insights about the festival and what is has to offer, visit their websites below.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/12zwzTZNYvU_ZamAvEDSMrdX6d0E0CurT/view?usp=sharing

https://www.facebook.com/ColonialHeritageFestival/

https://festival.colonialheritage.org/