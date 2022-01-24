Take a step toward healing with this self-care book

Surae sits down with Author Tiffani Patlán to talk about Amazon Bestseller: “Unlocking Your Ability to Heal”. This book was written to share the steps into unlocking an ability to heal within. Patlán shares her personal life stories on various types of abuse and ways to overcome it.

The book shares scientific statistics on all topics of abuse whether it’s mental, emotional, or physical. Patlán also added a self-reflection and self-care guide portion to the book. She describes the art of healing as a way to unlock your life.

Everyone needs to honor and release their emotions. The main goal of this book is to offer a way for readers to discover a way of healing in every aspect of life, spiritual, mental, and physical.

Tiffani recommends everyone focus daily on their spiritual health. She believes by doing this the human body gets back into alignment. Tiffani is offering initial complimentary sessions to those that are ready to heal. Visit TiffaniPatlan.com to get more information. You can also buy two books, and donate one at UnlockingYourAbilityToHeal.com.

Tiffani also offers another way for healing via podcast. To keep up to date with Tiffani Patlán – Health & Wellness visit TiffaniPatlan.com.