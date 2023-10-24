SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — In the spirit of Halloween, we had Jackson Carter, Owner and Tour Guide of the Nightcat True Crime Walking Tour, on the show to share ways you can see Salt Lake in ways you never have before. It’s perfect for a girls’ night out, date night, or staff/team outing. He says it’s about more than just True Crime; participants can see unique art, learn about city history, and visit some of Salt Lake’s most prized architecture.

It is currently the highest-rated tour company in Utah on Google with over 240 5-star reviews. There are 3 tours left, so schedule soon before the season ends! Use code GTU for $5 off each ticket purchased at nightcatshow.com Plus, follow along on social media @nightcatshow and Facebook facebook.com/nightcatshow