Take a peek at the Utah State Fair events

Food, fun, rides and more! The Utah State Fair is starting this week, and it’s packed with excitement! Do not miss out on the incredible events, food, and concerts at the Utah State Fair. The fair runs September 5-15th. All military is honored September 11th with free entry.

Visit www.UtahStateFair.com to purchase tickets to events and check out showtimes. Go for thee classic events like the Big Top Circus, hypnotists and magicians and stay for the best dogs around during the Stunt Dog Show.

For hardcore enthusiasts, enjoy the Demolition Derby or the Monster Truck Insanity Tour.

Be sure to stop by Utah’s Own Rodeo to see Jenessa Sullivan in her crowning glory as Utah Rodeo Queen. Dance and sing to favorite music groups including: Prince Royce on September 11, Old Dominion on September 12, and Foreigner on September 13. For more information, visit the Utah State Fair website.

This segment includes sponsored content.