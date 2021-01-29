Take a journey of Utah’s culture with The Bellamy’s

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Friday on GTU, we chat with Jessica Bellamy about her families passion to share the Good Things about Utah.

If you’re on tiktok or Instagram you may have come across their account The Bellamy Adventures. Jessica along with husband Marcus and 2 kids explore some of the best hikes, restaurants, and activities The Beehive state has to offer.

Jessica says it’s important to shoe people around the state all of the fun family activities they can do, even during a pandemic.

Follow The Bellamy’s to catch up on their next adventure and maybe an adventure you’ll want to try.