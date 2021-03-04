Take a break from cooking with Crust Club to the rescue!

Ashley Hurst from Utah Fun Guide was in studio sharing all the fun things to do in our state this spring. There are so many incredible options, from a stroll through the flowers, to the perfect weekend getaway. We're adding them all to our to-do list asap! Follow Ashley on IG at @utah.fun.guide

Spring Flowers See the gorgeous spring flowers when you stroll through the cherry blossom trees at the Utah state capitol! Sent as a symbol of friendship and reconciliation following World War II, cherry trees were sent by the Japanese to Utah. To honor that friendship, they were placed around our capitol. There are hundreds of cherry trees that are in full bloom from late March to early April that make the perfect spring day stroll and photo op.

The Tulip Festival, at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point happens from April 9th to May 8th! The festival is free for Thanksgiving Point members, and children 2 and under, with tickets $15-$20 for all other ages. About 280,000 tulips in hundreds of varieties, all imported directly from Holland, fill 15 themed gardens. Different flower displays are amazing and it’s a great place to take a walk, have a picnic, and take some photos.