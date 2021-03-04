Take a break from cooking with Crust Club to the rescue!

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Need a night, or maybe a full week off from cooking? Crust Club provides delicious family meals with desserts right to your home! Owner Val stopped by to tell us all about her business! Follow along on IG: @crustclub and email her at valerie@crustclub.com

Crust Club will be opening their first drive thru later this year! Watch their IGTV for updates, and for Val’s favorite recipes, posted weekly. Check out their menu at sked.link/crustclub

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors