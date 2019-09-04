Taffy Tasting event at Walmart

It’s one sweet contest! Walmart is partnering with Sweet Company Inc. to help them come up with creative names for their Thanksgiving flavors – “sweet” and “savory.” Kelley Ellett, Walmart Store Manager and Neal Courtney from Sweets stopped by to talk about the

You can attend the new Thanksgiving Treat Taffy Taste Testing on Saturday, September 7th from 10 am to 4 pm at 20 Walmart locations. From Heber City, Spanish Fork, Vernal to Salt Lake County.

The day of the contest there will be two sweet and two savory flavors. “We will ask customers to try both of each category, choose their favorite of the two for each “sweet” and “savory,” and then suggest a name for their favorite flavors,” says Neal.

Kids can try the taffy, but official entrants must be 18 years of age.

On Tuesday, September 10th, store’s favorites will be posted on the Sweet Company’s webpage and Utahns will get to vote on the name that the Sweet Company should brand their Thanksgiving Taffy flavors.

Customers will have the opportunity to fill out a ballot in store or can go to the sweetcandy.com website, look for the Taffy naming Contest badge, click through the hyperlink to cast your vote.

The winner will be announced on Social Media and on the Sweetcandy.com website on Oct. 1 and the winning taffy will be available in the local Utah market for the 2019 Holiday Season.

This segment includes sponsored content.