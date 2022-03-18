Abbi Winslow, life coach for teens talks all things tackling teen tech issues with Nicea. We love her wisdom, and we love following her at @abbiwinslow
- In 2018 an American Family Survey done showed that the three top concerns for parents are:
- Technology
- Bullying
- Poor Mental Health
- This is a huge shift from earlier generations that worried about car crashes, drug use, and teenage pregnancy
- So how can a parent help their teen that they feel is struggling with technology use:
- Enforce Family Technology Boundaries
- Repeatedly Talk About Technology Concerns
- Help Your Teen Find Screen-free Ways to Play
- Technology Boundaries:
- Teens aren’t self-regulating and so parents need to step in and help
- Technology is not a parenting battle that we want to “give up on” or “surrender to”
- Less screen time and safe online activity isn’t going to happen by accident
- Talk about technology concerns:
- Online bullying, tone of voice, sharing photos, inappropriate content, permanent nature of content, screenshots…are not just teen issues
- When you see it, talk about it
- Being real about how these things can creep up on any of us
- Address feeling “left out” and your teen’s feelings in this
- Screen-Free Ways to Play:
- When we enter our teenage years we stop “playing” and doing things just for the fun of it
- The idea that we have to take our hobbies and turn them into a career or go pro with them can be really heavy.
- Ask yourself: How many ways can my teen just have fun that doesn’t involve their phone?
Find Abbi’s, “The Ultimate High School Guide, digital ebook 1:1” coaching services
www.abbiwinslow.com on Instagram: @abbiwinslow and Youtube: Abbi Winslow