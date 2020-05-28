Table talk, shopping Reagan’s closet, and talking doggos?!

Table talk was a ton of fun with a special shout-out to a teacher that made Surae’s kids personalized masks, a look at what celebrities are doing during quarantine, a viral video of the most patient dad in the world, five games grandparents can play with their grandkids over facetime, and the benefits of wake-up yoga!

Reagan showed us a picture of her closet. She needs to Marie Kondo it, so she brought us a basket of never-been-worn clothing purchases that needed a forever home. She tossed out clothes to all of us like it was Oprah’s favorite things! You get a shirt, and you get a shirt!

Tatum the Talking Doggo has taken the internet by storm. We dare you not to laugh when you peep his insta at @hi.this.is.tatum adorbs. Did you know the new tik tok craze is roller skating. What host has their own skates?