Tablado Dance Company joined us in the studio today.

Solange Gomes from Tablado Dance Company Came to tell us all about their performance coming up.

Their new show is called “Ida y Vuelta” (round trip: leaving Spain is our “Ida” and returning from the Caribbean and South America is our “Vuelta”). All ages are welcome.

They are wanting to give everyone access to the Flamenco Art (baile, cante y toque) and show how passionate and fascinating this art form is. They are offering Classes at the Rose Wagner Dance center on Broadway.

rdtutah.org forr more information

https://www.facebook.com/tablado.utah