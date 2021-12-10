Syrups to make any breakfast gourmet

Tired of traditional maple syrup? Stuff’d syrup creates three delicious cream syrups: butter cream, coconut cream, and cinnamon cream. That co-founder Kiera Knight says belong in every kitchen.

Stuff’d started in Nibley, Utah 3 years ago and is now produced in Orem. They were originally made to drizzle over french toast, but it is delicious on every breakfast food and even fruits, ice cream or pie! The syrups are a family recipe made with simple and clean ingredients — meaning no corn syrup or added preservatives. Knight says they are currently working on developing some new flavors for 2022 and gave GTU viewers an exclusive that one will be inspired by a berry flavor.

Stuff’d is also offering GTU viewers 10% off if you use the code GTU10 at check out. If you are interested in getting these syrups for your family or to gift, you can order them on the Stuff’d website or they do deliver all along the Wasatch Front. For more information on Stuff’d or to be the first to see their new flavors when released check out their Instagram and Facebook.