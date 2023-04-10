WOODLAND HILLS, UT (Good Things Utah) – Everyone loves a good maple syrup, but did you know that it can be made right here in Utah? Amanda Thorn from the Bigtooth Maple Project joined us to talk about how this sweet topping is made in Utah and where you can buy it.

The syrup from the Bigtooth Maple Project comes from the Bigtooth Maple tree, which only grows at above 4500 feet elevation in central and northern Utah. Amanda and some of her neighbors discovered last year that Bigtooth Maple trees produced a sap that turned into a delicious syrup, and they now have over 500 trees tapped for the season.



It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. This syrup is extracted by putting a small eraser sized hole in the tree, and once the sap is collected it is then subjected to hours of boiling, with one batch sometimes taking over 16 hours long.

With their syrup business off and running, the Bigtooth Maple Project is hosting their First Annual Bigtooth Maple Festival this year in Woodland Hills City Park! The festival will take place on April 15th from 10am until 2pm, and there will be a maple syrup demonstration, games, live music, crafts, and a pancake breakfast. This event will be the only time you can buy the Bigtooth Maple Syrup all year, so make sure you don’t miss out!

You can find more information about this event on their Instagram at @bigtooth_maple_syrup.