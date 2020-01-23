Symphony Medical Spa: No incisions, no downtime, just results

Symphony Medical Spas joined GTU today to talk about warm sculpting. It’s a non-invasive fat reduction treatment that addresses stubborn fat. Using a certain wavelength of laser, it removes fat over the course of 12-weeks. Unlike Cold Sculpting, it destroys the fat cells through warmth.

It takes about 25-minutes and results in the loss of about 25% of the fat from a single area. It is, however, recommended that users get treated at least twice, typically resulting in approximately 41% of fat loss. It is anticipated that the full results are visible after 12 weeks of treatment. Being non-invasive, it also offers no downtime with limited to no pain.

They’re have special Valentines day event coming up on February 6th. It’s Symphony Medical Spa’s First Annual Valentine Open House! During the event you can get buy one get one free for any full treatment of sculpture. Also, if you make the trip to Tooele, they’ll give you $50 off just for making the trip.

To find out more visit Symphonymedicalspa.com.

This article contains sponsored content.