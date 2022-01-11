Switch up the pictures framed in your home with three easy steps

Switchable Pics is a business owned by Tesha Thomas. The main idea behind switchable pics is that you have a picture in a frame but you can easily switch out the picture if you decide you want to change it up.

Because change is inevitable and the best way to keep your home feeling fresh is to keep it looking trendy. The pictures can be changed in three easy steps: Select the picture you want, click upload and switch it out. The frames are so versatile and can transition into different styles as easy as 1, 2, 3.

The pictures are made of plastic and metal, which made them kid friendly. They are so easy to clean! Thomas also sells a variety of sayings that brighten up your home. One read, “PARENTING HACK: There are no hacks, everything is hard. Kids don’t ever listen. This is your life now. Godspeed.”

Switchable Pics is always offering buy 1 get 2 free (buy 1 frame/display board / porch board and you get two free switchables with it) because that is what makes Switchable Pics fun. But you can also use promo code NEW22 and get 22% off all Motivational and Inspirational Quotes for the month of January.

Business Info/ Social Media: SwitchablePics.com and on Facebook and Instagram @SwitchablePics