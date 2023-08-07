Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Recipes that are passed on through the generations are the best kind. As an ode to his grandpa, Chef Austin Buhler, joined us on the show to share what he calls Grandpa Carl’s Swiss Steak.

Ingredients:

● 6 – Beef Cube Steaks

● 2 – Cup Flour

● 1 – tbsp seasoned salt

● 2 cans – Cream of mushroom soup

● 1 cup – sour cream

● 1 packet – Onion soup mix

Directions:

1. Mix together the flour and the seasoned salt. Lightly bread your cube steaks.

2. In a frying pan, heat some oil, and brown the steaks. Do this in batches if needed so you don’t overcrowd your pan. Set aside.

3. Mix together the cream of mushroom soup, sour cream, and the onion soup mix.

4. Place the steaks into a slow cooker and top with the soup mixture. Cook on high for 4 hours or until the steaks are fork tender.

5. Serve with your favorite vegetables & baked potatoes. Use the extra sauce as a gravy over the potato.