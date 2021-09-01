Swiss Days will once again transpire

Midway is once again putting on the beloved Swiss Days event happening this Labor Day weekend. Aja Phillips, public relations specialist for Swiss Days, stopped by to give us all the details about what to expect.

The event will be held Sept. 3 and 4. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Townsquare in Midway. There will be shuttles from all directions provided to make transportation easier.

Swiss days will feature activities, shopping, food, a parade, entertainment, and a 5k fun run. There will be an opportunity for community service as well.

We were lucky enough to hear a performance from Swiss Miss Royalty. They performed Lonely Goatherd. Watch the video below!

For more information regarding Swiss Days, visit their website.