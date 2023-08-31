Aja Phillips of the Swiss Days Committee tells us it’s a Labor of Love to pull off over 175 vendors to make the Swiss Days event over Labor Day weekend a success!

Stroll the Midway grounds Sept 1st and 2nd to peruse items such as purchased goods, soaps, jewelry, toys, clothing, puzzles, and more. Delicious scones with honey and powdered sugar are just one of the crowd pleasing food items you can get there.

Don’t miss the Swiss Miss entertainment as well, we got a glimpse of the dance Swiss Miss Royalty dance. The talented girls range from 5 pre-teen.

This event is free, so make your plans to come up to Swiss Days this weekend!

WWW.MIDWAYSWISSDAYS.ORG