Swimwear trends with Albion Fit

Liz Findlay, Co-Owner of Albion Fit was with us today, along with three lovely models to show off the swimwear trends her shop has thoughtfully designed, and created for the summer season!

Albion Fit designs swim and leisurewear to allow people to show the world their best self. The company says there is beauty in everything and everyone, and it’s their responsibility to discover that beauty, and express it in a way that conveys it to the rest of the world!

Liz says the aim is to create classic designs that will flatter bodies, and stand the test of time. We think she nailed it! Take a look at styles: Bon Voyage, The Savannah, Black Check Top Knot & HW Bottoms, The Maria, and more.

Shop Albion Fit in person at Fashion Place, City Creek, as well as stores in AZ & TX. Online at www.albionfit.com and on instagram @albionfit