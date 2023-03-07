Mother and daughter duo Kirstin Liddiard and Liz Walker of Swim Kids Utah talk water safety tips, and the details of the methods they use at the school to teach children to swim. Water safety is important, drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1-4, and it’s 100% preventable. Not all swimming lessons are created equal.

Founder Liz started teaching approximately 40 years ago when Kirstin was 18 months old. Liz had nearly drowned multiple times as a child and wanted her children to be water safe. Her influence has now reached 50,000+ kids. Many of their students have self-rescued when they unexpectedly found themselves in water! No matter how vigilant we are, it only takes seconds for a child to slip away and find themselves in a dangerous situation. Knowing how to swim gives them another layer of protection.

Swim Kids offers lessons in their indoor 90 degree heated pools in Pleasant Grove, Holladay and Layton.

www.swimkidsutah.com