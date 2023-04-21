ST. GEORGE, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Utah’s favorite soda shop is celebrating their 50th store! Here at GTU, we are huge fans of the beloved soda paradise. To celebrate, Nicole Tanner, founder of Swig, came on set to share the details of how customers can commemorate this milestone. She also shared a new drink with the GTU ladies, “Island Time”, which is a Fresca based drink with mango, coconut and ruby red grapefruit syrups with a squeeze of fresh lime. Swig has a plethora of flavors and purees to add to any drink and also edible glitter can be added for an Instagram worthy Diet Coke.

Swig recently celebrated 13 years and Tanner could not imagine the success. When she started Swig in St. George in 2010, she was hoping that even that one shop would be successful and never dreamed 50 Swig locations in four states would be a reality. Currently, Swig has locations throughout the Beehive State and also several in Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona. Tanner believes the success of her stores are due to the relationship with the customers. “We don’t have a business or a brand without our customers,” said Tanner. “We want them to be a part of the celebration.”

On Friday, April 21, Swig will be honoring the 50th store by selling 12 and 16 ounce drinks for 50¢. A larger drink is available for a 25¢ upcharge. Syrups, purees and other flavorings are included in the price. A 44 ounce drink is available for $1.25. Store hours are 7:30 a.m. through 10:30 p.m. Available at all Swig locations.