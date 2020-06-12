Sweets with Sheer Ambrosia Bakery!

We were thrilled to have Rita Magalde with Sheer Ambrosia Bakery in our kitchen today, whipping up mouth-watering Greek Christmas cookie, Kourambiedes! A baker, mother, and author, Rita truly does it all! Follow the instructions below to make your own, and stop by Sheer Ambrosia Bakery in Draper to support local, and have a tasty pastry!



Ingredients:

I pound of softened unsalted butter

1.5 cups of powdered sugar / More for cookie dusting

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 teaspoon of ground cloves (optional)

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

5 cups of all purpose flour

1 cup of chopped walnuts (we will roast them in the oven before using them in the recipe). Once golden brown, allow to cool

Process:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Put chopped nuts on cookie sheet and roast until golden brown. Remove from oven after 5 -10 minutes depending on your oven

Blend butter and sugar together until fully incorporated

Add eggs and vanilla

In a separate bowl add the dry ingredients and mix well

Add dry ingredients to wet and mix just until they are mixed well. Do not OVER mix

Form ball about 1.5 inches in diameter.

Place on parchment lined cookie sheet

Bake for 20 minutes

While still warm, toss in a bowl of powdered sugar

Place on cookie sheet close together allowing them to touch

Go over the top one last time with powdered sugar

Place in cupcake liners

They will last in airtight containers for at least two weeks. They are so delicious thought, the cookies will be eaten long before then!

Sheer Abrosia is located at 11748 S Nigel Peak Lane, Draper and online at sheerambrosiabakery.com



Facebook: facebook.com/sheerambrosia

Instagram: instagram.com/sheerambrosia