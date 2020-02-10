If you’re looking to skip the busy restaurants this Valentine’s Day for a romantic meal, Shauna Havey’s ‘sweethearts shrimp scampi pizza’ may be your make at home success!
Topped with a lemon butter, garlic filled shrimp, and melty mozzarella. Get the recipe below:
Sweethearts Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Serves two
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons salted butter
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested
- 1/2 pound frozen medium shrimp, thawed and peeled
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 twelve inch prebaked pizza crust
- 1 1/2 Cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 teaspoons fresh Italian flat leaf parsley, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 475 degrees.
- Melt olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the garlic and cook for one minute. Don’t allow the garlic to burn.
- Pour in the chicken broth and add the lemon juice and zest.
- Add shrimp and cook for 1-2 minutes until it’s about half way done. The shrimp will finish cooking in the oven.
- Stir in the Italian seasoning and black pepper. Remove from heat.
- Remove the shrimp from the skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate. Brush the pizza crust with the lemon butter sauce from the pan.
- Top crust with the mozzarella, then arrange the shrimp on top.
- Finally, sprinkle the pizza with the Parmesan cheese. Bake for 5 to 8 minutes until the pizza is hot and bubbly.
- Top pizza with the parsley and crushed pepper flakes before serving.
