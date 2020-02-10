Live Now
Sweethearts Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Good Things Utah
If you’re looking to skip the busy restaurants this Valentine’s Day for a romantic meal, Shauna Havey’s ‘sweethearts shrimp scampi pizza’ may be your make at home success!

Topped with a lemon butter, garlic filled shrimp, and melty mozzarella. Get the recipe below:

Serves two

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons salted butter
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/4 cup chicken broth
  • 1 lemon, juiced and zested
  • 1/2 pound frozen medium shrimp, thawed and peeled
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 twelve inch prebaked pizza crust
  • 1 1/2 Cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 teaspoons fresh Italian flat leaf parsley, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 475 degrees.
  2. Melt olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat.
  3. Add the garlic and cook for one minute. Don’t allow the garlic to burn.
  4. Pour in the chicken broth and add the lemon juice and zest.
  5. Add shrimp and cook for 1-2 minutes until it’s about half way done. The shrimp will finish cooking in the oven.
  6. Stir in the Italian seasoning and black pepper. Remove from heat.
  7. Remove the shrimp from the skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate. Brush the pizza crust with the lemon butter sauce from the pan.
  8. Top crust with the mozzarella, then arrange the shrimp on top.
  9. Finally, sprinkle the pizza with the Parmesan cheese. Bake for 5 to 8 minutes until the pizza is hot and bubbly.
  10. Top pizza with the parsley and crushed pepper flakes before serving.

Visit Instagram: @haveyourselfatime for more of Shauna’s recipes!

