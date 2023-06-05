Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – The lemonade stand is a staple in summer activities that will allow your little ones to be doing something fun and engaging. Rose Storey came into the studio today to share with us her solution for the lemonade stand set up.

Storey created a DIY Lemonade Stand for her littles. It is so simple and fun that anyone could build this stand and create great memories this summer and more to come. By building this stand, it allows it to be reused again and again. No hassle of finding something to go outside, simply store inside when you’re done and bring out when the kids are ready to go!

DIY Lemonade Stand How-To

Buy 4 wooden crates and spray paint any color.

Stack two side by side and nail together.

Connect the four crates by nailing all the corners where they connect.

Decorate to your heart’s desire!

Once the stand is built, you can sell whatever you feel is easy for your kids to make and handle. Storey had lemonade, popcorn, cookies, and more on the stand she brought to the studio today! The DIY Lemonade Stand also allows for you to get creative with different themes throughout the summer.

Get your gloves out and make the perfect DIY Lemonade Stand!

