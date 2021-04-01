Sweetaly opens a new location with tasty gelato for spring

Sweetaly owner Francesco Amendola shows us around the new location in Holiday, that’s just a little over a month old! With a cozy patio and new flavors every month, we’ve found our perfect spring spot for sweet treats. Gelato has no dairy, so lactose intolerant or calorie counters can also enjoy!

There’s a taste for every preference, from fruity flavors to chocolaty goodness. We make a strawberry basli sorbetto, and give it five out of five stars! Sweetaly also carries specialty drinks, cakes, and pastries as well. The owners and staff are so awesome and friendly, we see why customers keep coming back for more!

Visit Sweetaly’s new spot at 2245 E. Murray Holladay Rd and don’t forget about the original location 1527 S 1500 E SLC! Visit online www.sweetaly.com IG @sweetalygelato Facebook: sweetalygelato1

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

