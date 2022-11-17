SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Charlotte Hancey shares her secret to a sweet southern style stuffing! Traditional bread stuffing gets an upgrade with cornbread for a sweet, southern twist. Shallots and fresh herbs elevate this classic holiday side dish even more.

Ingredients:

1 loaf French bread, cubed

1 8×8 pan baked cornbread, cubed

3/4 cup butter (1 1/2 sticks)

3 whole shallots, peeled and diced

3-4 celery stalks, diced

3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons dried rubbed sage

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

32 oz low sodium chicken broth

3 eggs, beaten

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9×13 baking dish by spraying with cooking spray or coating with softened butter. Place cubed French bread on a baking sheet in a single layer. Place in oven and cook for 15-20 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted. Set aside. Add butter to a skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and celery then cook until softened. In a large bowl, add French bread cubes, cornbread cubes, shallot/celery mixture with butter, thyme, parsley, sage, salt and pepper. Toss to combine well. Add chicken broth and gently stir to combine. Taste and add more salt, pepper, and/or herbs if desired. Once taste is confirmed, add eggs and gently stir to combine well. Pour into prepared baking dish and bake for 40-45 minutes or until top is golden brown.

Notes:

Use any cornbread recipe that you like whether its homemade or a boxed mix.

Fresh sage can be used instead of dried. Increase the amount by double if using fresh.

Instagram: @charlotte.shares