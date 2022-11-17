SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Charlotte Hancey shares her secret to a sweet southern style stuffing! Traditional bread stuffing gets an upgrade with cornbread for a sweet, southern twist. Shallots and fresh herbs elevate this classic holiday side dish even more. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf French bread, cubed
  • 1 8×8 pan baked cornbread, cubed
  • 3/4 cup butter (1 1/2 sticks)
  • 3 whole shallots, peeled and diced
  • 3-4 celery stalks, diced
  • 3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons dried rubbed sage
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 32 oz low sodium chicken broth
  • 3 eggs, beaten

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9×13 baking dish by spraying with cooking spray or coating with softened butter.
  2. Place cubed French bread on a baking sheet in a single layer. Place in oven and cook for 15-20 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted. Set aside.
  3. Add butter to a skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and celery then cook until softened.
  4. In a large bowl, add French bread cubes, cornbread cubes, shallot/celery mixture with butter, thyme, parsley, sage, salt and pepper. Toss to combine well.
  5. Add chicken broth and gently stir to combine. Taste and add more salt, pepper, and/or herbs if desired. Once taste is confirmed, add eggs and gently stir to combine well.
  6. Pour into prepared baking dish and bake for 40-45 minutes or until top is golden brown.

Notes:

  • Use any cornbread recipe that you like whether its homemade or a boxed mix.
  • Fresh sage can be used instead of dried. Increase the amount by double if using fresh.

Instagram: @charlotte.shares