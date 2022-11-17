SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Charlotte Hancey shares her secret to a sweet southern style stuffing! Traditional bread stuffing gets an upgrade with cornbread for a sweet, southern twist. Shallots and fresh herbs elevate this classic holiday side dish even more.
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf French bread, cubed
- 1 8×8 pan baked cornbread, cubed
- 3/4 cup butter (1 1/2 sticks)
- 3 whole shallots, peeled and diced
- 3-4 celery stalks, diced
- 3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
- 1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 1/2 tablespoons dried rubbed sage
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 32 oz low sodium chicken broth
- 3 eggs, beaten
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9×13 baking dish by spraying with cooking spray or coating with softened butter.
- Place cubed French bread on a baking sheet in a single layer. Place in oven and cook for 15-20 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted. Set aside.
- Add butter to a skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and celery then cook until softened.
- In a large bowl, add French bread cubes, cornbread cubes, shallot/celery mixture with butter, thyme, parsley, sage, salt and pepper. Toss to combine well.
- Add chicken broth and gently stir to combine. Taste and add more salt, pepper, and/or herbs if desired. Once taste is confirmed, add eggs and gently stir to combine well.
- Pour into prepared baking dish and bake for 40-45 minutes or until top is golden brown.
Notes:
- Use any cornbread recipe that you like whether its homemade or a boxed mix.
- Fresh sage can be used instead of dried. Increase the amount by double if using fresh.
Instagram: @charlotte.shares