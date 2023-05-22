Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Need a recipe that’s bougie on a budget for your upcoming events? Kiana Williams has just the thing with these summer appetizers. She joined us in the GTU kitchen today to assemble delicious caprese skewers, cucumber hummus bites, and honey ricotta peach crostinis that will make your mouth water.

Caprese Skewers

Ingredients:

Cherry tomatoes

Mini mozzarella balls

Basil leaves

Balsamic dressing

Directions:

Wash the tomatoes Add to a skewer/toothpick Layer each with min mozzarella and basil leaves Plate on a serving dish Drizzle balsamic glaze Serve fresh and store cold

Cucumber Hummus Bites

Ingredients:

Cucumber slices

Hummus

Feta crumbles

Cherry tomatoes

Fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Wash and cut cucumber into slices Plate on serving dish Add hummus on top Slice tomatoes in half Chop parsley Add tomatoes, feta crumbles and parsley Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste Serve fresh and store cold

Honey Ricotta Peach Crostinis

Ingredients:

Baguettes slices

Ricotta cheese

Local made honey

Peaches, thinly sliced

Balsamic glaze

Fresh basil

Directions:

Pre-made or cut baguettes into slices Add to a serving plate Spread ricotta cheese on each slice Slice peaches and fresh basil thinly, place on top of cheese Drizzle local honey and add balsamic with fresh basil Serve fresh and store cold

For more from Williams, visit her Instagram.