Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Need a recipe that’s bougie on a budget for your upcoming events? Kiana Williams has just the thing with these summer appetizers. She joined us in the GTU kitchen today to assemble delicious caprese skewers, cucumber hummus bites, and honey ricotta peach crostinis that will make your mouth water.
Caprese Skewers
Ingredients:
- Cherry tomatoes
- Mini mozzarella balls
- Basil leaves
- Balsamic dressing
Directions:
- Wash the tomatoes
- Add to a skewer/toothpick
- Layer each with min mozzarella and basil leaves
- Plate on a serving dish
- Drizzle balsamic glaze
- Serve fresh and store cold
Cucumber Hummus Bites
Ingredients:
- Cucumber slices
- Hummus
- Feta crumbles
- Cherry tomatoes
- Fresh parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Wash and cut cucumber into slices
- Plate on serving dish
- Add hummus on top
- Slice tomatoes in half
- Chop parsley
- Add tomatoes, feta crumbles and parsley
- Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste
- Serve fresh and store cold
Honey Ricotta Peach Crostinis
Ingredients:
- Baguettes slices
- Ricotta cheese
- Local made honey
- Peaches, thinly sliced
- Balsamic glaze
- Fresh basil
Directions:
- Pre-made or cut baguettes into slices
- Add to a serving plate
- Spread ricotta cheese on each slice
- Slice peaches and fresh basil thinly, place on top of cheese
- Drizzle local honey and add balsamic with fresh basil
- Serve fresh and store cold
