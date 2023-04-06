Sweet potatoes, three ways! Emma Drennan showed us three dishes that are perfect for Easter weekend, and totally gluten-free. We tried her savory sweet potato dip with seasoned gluten-free pita chips, savory sweet potato balls, and spicy sweet potato and pineapple casserole.

Just one sweet potato gives you 400% of the vitamin A you need daily, and also helps keep your eyes and immune system healthy. Same goes for your heart and kidneys, not to mention sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber in your diet.

Get Emma’s recipes on her blog right here.

Emma is offering a free one hour zoom call on April 17th at 1pm to demo her raspberry lemon no-bake cheesecake recipe that’s perfect for a Mother’s Day dessert! Hop on her social media for details, and check out her sweet potato ball demo below, and on her blog here.

IG: @mylifeaftergluten Facebook: www.facebook.com/mylifeaftergluten