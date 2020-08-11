Sweet Potato Pie with James Gourmet Pies



James Edwards was the most fun in the kitchen today, whipping up a recipe for a sweet potato pie! There are some ingredients you may not expect that make it one of the best things we’ve ever tasted. We’re talking graham crackers, and…pineapples?

Check it out, try James’ tips for adding ice cream, and caramel as well, and place your order asap! These special recipes his grandmother passed on to him are truly something special. Follow James on instagram @JamesGourmetPies and hop online for more jamesgourmet.com