Sweet Potato Pie with James Gourmet Pies

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:


James Edwards was the most fun in the kitchen today, whipping up a recipe for a sweet potato pie! There are some ingredients you may not expect that make it one of the best things we’ve ever tasted. We’re talking graham crackers, and…pineapples?

Check it out, try James’ tips for adding ice cream, and caramel as well, and place your order asap! These special recipes his grandmother passed on to him are truly something special. Follow James on instagram @JamesGourmetPies and hop online for more jamesgourmet.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors