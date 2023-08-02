Draper, UT (Good Things Utah) – It doesn’t get better than fresh fruit on a hot day! However, it REALLY doesn’t get any better than fresh fruit and cream in popsicle form. This sweet treat is a one-of-a-kind creation. Kalli Lebaron, Owner of Joy Pop’s, joined us today to show us around her ice cream truck.

Joy Pop’s makes gourmet paleta’s, a frozen Mexican treat with fresh fruit and real cream! Lebaron went to the Dominican Republic to be trained in making these delicious pops. Cookies and cream, berry cheesecake, and mangonada are some of the many flavors customers have fallen in love with.

Book the Joy Pop’s truck for your next event by visiting www.joypops.com and follow them on Instagram at @joypopsicles to see their truck schedule, located in Draper, Utah. Mention “GTU” when visiting the truck for 25% off.