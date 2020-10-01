Sweet kitty Finn is looking for a home

This cute baby is Finn, and he’s in an awesome foster home with wonderful foster mom, Kimberly. She tells us that he is such a good kitten, and just arrived at her home a couple of days ago. Finn uses the litter box like a champ. He sleeps through the night mostly, although he wakes up occasionally for a snack and little romp, but no major craziness.

He loves to cuddle and kiss, and has acclimated quickly to his three foster siblings, just as they’ve warmed up to him, too. Finn loves toys and loves to be held. He is a cuddle ca, playful and very sweet. Finn will be available for adoption as soon as he’s neutered, but you can inquire about him now! Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you’re interested in meeting this sweet boy.



They’ll schedule a virtual meet and greet, and then an outside, in-person, socially distanced meet and greet for dogs. Pick up will be arranged for cats.

Best Friends is holding s SuPurrr Adoption from Thursday, October 1 through Sunday, October 4! Links to the hundreds of adoptable cats and kittens will be available at utah.bestfriends.org Adoptions start at just $10, and you can become a superhero in real life to a cat or kitten in need. All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered and vaccinated.

