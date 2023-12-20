SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – If you’re looking for a delicious and easy-to-make holiday ham recipe, Chef Tyler Crook’s Glazed Christmas Kurobuta Ham is a must-try! Visit Harmons to get the freshest ingredients and impress your guests with this delectable dish.

Glazed Christmas Kurobuta Ham

By Chef Tyler Crook

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

· 6 lb Kurobuta Bone-In Ham

· 1/2 cup turbinado sugar

· ¼ cup honey

· ¼ cup port wine

· 1 ½ tablespoons sherry vinegar

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Prepare a roasting tray for the ham.

2. Lightly score the fat in a crisscross pattern, ensuring it does not go deep into the meat.

3. Add sugar, honey, wine, and vinegar to a medium pot set over low-medium heat. Cook until thickened, about 5 minutes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Stir to ensure that the mixture does not burn.

4. Place the ham flat on the roasting tray and pour over with about half of the glaze. Save the remaining glaze for later.

5. Bake the ham for about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush with the remaining glaze.

6. Place ham back in the oven for 25-35 minutes or until glaze is caramelized. (I like checking every 5-10 minutes or so to baste and turn the pan)

7. Remove from the oven and cover with foil to rest for 10-15 minutes.

8. Transfer the ham to a serving platter lined with herbs and garnishes as desired. Spoon any pan drippings left over the ham. Enjoy!

