Chef Austin Buhler joined us in the kitchen with a recipe for Sweet & Sour Ribs.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp cooking oil

2 lbs country-style boneless pork ribs

1 cup celery – finely diced

1 small onion – finely diced

1 cup bell peppers – finely diced

1/2 cup carrots – finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup Apple Cider vinegar

1 large can (29oz) Tomato Puree

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp Worchestershire Sauce

1 cup brown sugar

Directions:

Season your ribs with salt and pepper.

Heat a large sauté pan with your cooking oil. Brown the ribs on all sides. You may have to do

this in batches so you don’t overcrowd your pan. Set the browned ribs aside but keep the pan

hot.

To the pan, add your garlic and chopped vegetables. Sauté for 5 – 8 minutes until the onions are

transparent and the carrots have begun to soften. Add in the vinegar and scrape up any

remaining brown bits.

To the pan, add in your can of tomato puree, salt, Worcestershire Sauce, and sugar. Mix well to

combine. Then add in your browned ribs.

Set the heat to medium and let simmer for 60 – 90 minutes or until fork tender. Be sure to stir

often to avoid scorching the bottom.

Serve over steamed rice.

Note: The browned bits that form on the bottom of your pan when searing and sauteing are called “Fond” or “pot/pan gold” as the chefs call it. These bits are pure concentrated flavor and when you use a liquid to deglaze them off the pan, you create a liquid that will add deep, rich, layers of flavor.

Instagram: @chefaustinbuhler