Sweet and savory options at Zest

It’s Save the Faves, and today we’re talking about the delicious Zest, in downtown SLC. The menu has plenty to choose from with flavorful vegan brunch, lunch, and dinner options. Online ordering will continue through May at zestslc.com

Zest spoiled us today by bringing us tiramisu cheesecake, a chocolate beet torte with avocado frosting, a carrot cake with cashew cream cheese frosting, and a salted caramel hazelnut torte!

The savory to the sweet was the superfood protein salad, that contains 35 grams of protein! This salad includes quinoa, avocado, mixed local greens, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, pickled beets, all tossed in a curry avocado dressing. Is your mouth watering? Same. We also got stuffed portobello mushrooms with red pepper coulis and pesto made from local basil. Last but not least was the hazelnut pancakes with blue spirulina coconut whip cream and mango fruit sauce.

Our hosts gave Zest five out of five stars! Now you know where to eat this weekend.