Sweet and savory gourmet waffles

Waffles aren’t only meant to be eaten for breakfast! Deena Marie went to Waffled located at Station Park in Farmington to check out their gourmet menu.

The business began in 2009 when the owner Bethany and her husband mastered a liege waffle recipe they knew they needed to share. They began cooking at the farmer’s market in Provo and catering whenever they could. Eventually, catering became a full-time job and they opened a location strictly for catering purposes. Now they have a restaurant at Station Park!

From sweet to savory, Waffled has you covered. Their Nutella and strawberry sweet waffle is one of their most popular along with their other savory options. The pastrami waffle and even chicken pesto waffle sandwich are a must-try. For those who cannot eat gluten they even offer gluten-free options!

Now that your mouth is watering, it’s time to go! Run, don’t walk to their shop in Farmington.

For more information go to waffledeats.com.