Swearing is good for kids?

Nicea joined Kelly Ornberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Summit Vista, to talk about their innovative retirement community and see first hand what it has to offer. Summit Vista opened in Taylorsville and made its mark by being the first “Life Plan Community” in the state of Utah.

Kelly said the retirement living facility stands apart from other retirement homes because it puts a huge emphasis on setting seniors up for success in their years of freedom. It’s called “empowered aging.” In other words, Summit Vista is a place for seniors to actually enjoy themselves!