Suzy Thai Food is one tasty food truck

Suzy of Suzy Thai Food pulled her food truck right up to our station today, and we were all so excited! We’re big fans of Thai over here, and Suzy’s did not disappoint. We chatted and watched as she whipped up jumbo shrimp pad Thai, and talked us through all the tasty dishes the truck has to offer. One look, and your mouth will be watering!

We couldn’t get over how pretty the truck is! Impossible to miss, this bright pink and floral vehicle is a show stopper. We loved Suzy Thai and we know you will, too! Based in Orem, keep an eye on her whereabouts, and make it a point to stop by soon.

suzythai.com and www.facebook.com/SuzyThaiOrem

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.





