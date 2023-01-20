SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It feels good to get yourself up and moving, so let’s make sure you look good while you’re doing it, too! Raeya Fit is an activewear brand created by Anna Yardley with a focus on making sustainable fashion more accessible.

Anna recalls feeling a gap in the activewear market, struggling to find pieces that fit all her needs. Whether it is increased cost for environmental consciousness or style for comfort, most brands require you to make some sort of sacrifice within your needs.

What does sustainability mean to Raeya? Fast fashion is a serious problem with most clothing brands, but Raeya uses only Global Recycled Standard certified fabric. This means the recycled content in their clothing is verified before the materials are woven into fabric. On top of this, they use clean dyes to minimize harm to the environment and package their clothing in minimal, recyclable, biodegradable packaging.

Another way the brand works toward sustainability is by creating affordable and timeless pieces. With their styles and quality, Raeya eliminates the need for a constant cycle of purchasing and getting rid of activewear. Their neutral colors and lasting silhouettes will be a part of your closet for years to come, helping you to decrease textile waste going into landfills without breaking the bank.

And who says that activewear is only for working out? Dress up your Raeya set with a blazer to look good and feel comfortable all day long. Become another one of Raeya’s loyal customers and get 10% off at checkout with code “GOODTHINGSUTAH” on raeyafit.com. You can also check them out on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook!