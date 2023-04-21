SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Spring is here, and that means it’s time to pull out your warmer clothes and refresh your closet! Delee Cox joined us to talk about items you can thrift that will elevate your style on a budget.

Buying second hand clothes helps save our planet by using already existing resources, creates jobs, and is a cheaper way to explore new styles. Three spring trends that you can find while thrifting are sweater vests, feminine details, and cropped jackets, and these old trends are back in style.

Sweater vests are great for layering, and can easily be found at second hand stores because many sweater vests are vintage. For spring, you can put a puff short sleeve under your sweater vest, or wear it with a skirt.

Feminine details are also a great way to spice up plain shirts and can be easily found at thrift stores. Puff sleeves and embroidered tops are all the rave this spring, and these pieces add a fun touch of personality to your wardrobe. Feminine clothing items like this go great with jeans or a lighter denim because of their neutral colors.

The last trend you can see this spring is cropped jackets, and they go great with a pair of high-waisted jeans or dresses. Cropped jackets are much more flattering than the big oversized jackets people wear, and these jackets are great for layering as the weather warms up.

You can find more information about where to shop for these items on Delee’s Instagram at @thestylistnextdoor_ut.