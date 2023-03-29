SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) We’re excited for Spring! Flowers, sunshine and outdoor activities, but there’s a downside. Those pesky allergies are on the rise! Fortunately, Bryce Wylde, functional medicine expert, has the best tips to keep those allergies at bay and make allergy season a little more tolerable.

Wylde believes food plays a big role in how we feel and our overall health and wellbeing. He says to toss certain foods in the trash as they can aggravate your allergies and make you feel miserable. Among items Wylde tossed in the trash included vegetable oil, white sugar and even bread. Instead of vegetable oil, he says to opt for olive oil and when it comes to white sugar it can create inflammation and irritation. In his 20 years career, Wylde has seen it helps people immensely to rid those items in their kitchen. “People hate me in the beginning when I say [to] get rid of those things,” said Wylde. “But then they love me because their seasonal allergies get a lot better.”

While it seems intuitive to eat more fruits and vegetables, Wylde says it may not be as simple as that. Grass is a common allergen and many plants that we eat have familial relationship to grass including melons, citrus, tomatoes and even peanuts. This should be considered when shopping for produce. Histaminic foods should also be avoided if you are susceptible to allergic reactions. These foods include shellfish, meats, cheeses, alcohol, which may make sense but unfortunately can also include bananas and spinach. Do not fret, even with these foods out your pantry, there are ample foods you can enjoy.

If you are suffering during allergy season, all is not lost. Homeopathic methods will be your best friend. Probiotics will help and balance your immune system. Similasan drops will help alleviate any irritation in your eyes.