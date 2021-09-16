Surae’s recipe for Roasted Garlic Parm Zucchini

Stop what you’re doing right now, go pick a zucchini from your garden and MAKE. THIS. DISH! Surae found herself with a bag-full of zucchini and not knowing what to do with all of the veggies, decided to create a homemade recipe on the fly.

This is extremely easy to make and many of the ingredients you may already have on hand.

Roasted Garlic Parm Zucchini

Ingredients:

Parchment paper on cookie sheet

2 zucchini – chopped (cut like cucumbers)

Minced garlic

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Parmesan

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Decorate your zucchini

3. Bake decorated zucchini for 20 minutes

Enjoy!