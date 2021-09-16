Surae’s recipe for Roasted Garlic Parm Zucchini

Stop what you’re doing right now, go pick a zucchini from your garden and MAKE. THIS. DISH! Surae found herself with a bag-full of zucchini and not knowing what to do with all of the veggies, decided to create a homemade recipe on the fly.
This is extremely easy to make and many of the ingredients you may already have on hand.
Roasted Garlic Parm Zucchini
Ingredients:
- Parchment paper on cookie sheet
- 2 zucchini – chopped (cut like cucumbers)
- Minced garlic
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil
- Parmesan
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Decorate your zucchini
3. Bake decorated zucchini for 20 minutes
Enjoy!