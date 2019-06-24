Surae’s Favorite Things

Say “hey!” to Surae! Our newest host on GTU. You’ve seen her before as a guest host at our table, but now she will bless us with having a permanent spot and we couldn’t be more thrilled!

In order to get to know our newest leading lady, she shared with us a few of her favorite things.

Surae loves to add a little shimmer and shine to her lips with MAC Lipglass. No, that’s not a typo. Lipglass is right! This glossy sheen will leave your lips looking like just that- GLASS! She swears by this stuff. For lips no one could resist, check out this baby. Not to mention, adding a touch of gloss (or “glass”) will make your look pop with little effort, it’ll look like you actually tried. Even if you’re just having to rush out the door.

Wonder how Surae gets you perfect skin? Here’s her secret: Premium Nature Rosehip Oil. Her beautiful face gets moisturized every morning and night with this little weapon. Rosehip oil is integral for tissue and cell regeneration in the skin. It’s no wonder that the oil has long been used as a folk remedy for wound healing, as well as the reduction of scars and fine lines.

Find your favorite body scrub and use it in the shower! Surae is also very conscious of the skin on her body. Exfoliating with her favorite scrub with help to get rid of dead skill, and leave you clean and smelling lovely.

Want to try a new sauce? Surae’s recommendation of Trader Joe’s Dragon Sauce will send your taste buds for a spin. She puts it on everything! And for good reason.

Who doesn’t love to be comfy and cozy. Surae’s favorite cozy sweatshirt is from Loft.

We hope you give some of these products a try, and maybe they will join your list of favorites as well!