Surae’s DIY oatmeal facial mask

Extra time at home means extra time for a little self-care. Surae and kids in tow at home shared this simple yet effective DIY facial mask. You only have to look as close as your pantry for this beauty facial self care. The oatmeal mask helps with exfoliating, and calms the skin. It also can serve as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. Give it a try, and let us know what you think!

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp oatmeal

2 tsp honey

1 tsp water

That’s it! Mix all three in a food processor for a few seconds. Spread on the face and leave on for 10 minutes. Surae tells us it really does feel good and tightens the skin!

