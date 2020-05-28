Live Now
Surae’s cooking substitution hacks

Good Things Utah
We’re all baking up a storm during quarantine, and if you find yourself feeling guilty with the butter and sugar you’re consuming, Surae showed us some awesome sugar substitution ideas.

If the recipe calls for oil or a whole stick of butter, use 1/4 less liquid oil or replace applesauce for half of the total butter amount.

To reduce sugar, cut 1/4 of the total amount you use. Add more cinnamon or vanilla extract for sweetness.

Pureed slices of fruit is another option for sugar substitution.

To increase fiber, substitute all purpose flour with whole wheat flour.

