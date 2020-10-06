Surae writes a children’s book, how you can get a copy

(GOOD THINGS UTAH) — TV Host Surae Chinn shared her passion project! She’s written a children’s book! But she wrote it more than four years ago. She thought, “If not now, when?” She decided during the pandemic is as good a time as ever. Instead of shelving the project for many more years she decided to go for it. Surae remembered a guest on the show recently said, “Will you be motivated more after the pandemic? Probably not.” That’s when she decided to follow through on her dream to get her book published. Now, she’s a step closer to seeing her book, “When Clouds Come Out To Play,” become a reality.

“When Clouds Come Out To Play,” was inspired by Surae’s own children who were one and three at the time. They were inconsolable and cried every time it stormed outside. She wished that she had a story to soothe them because she says children remember bedtime stories. One night, she couldn’t sleep because the children were scared. Surae ended up writing the story about finding the rainbow after every weather phenomenon.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/suraechinn/when-clouds-come-out-to-play

Surae says, “It’s interesting when you decide on a path, things start falling into place.” Days after her decision she found a mentor, a fellow employee who had also written a couple of children’s books. Mike Agrelius was right under her nose! He suggested she create a Kickstarter to raise donations to publish the book. That’s when Surae was off to the races. You can watch the Kickstarter video above.

Surae hopes her story will inspire you and get your passion project off the ground. She says it truly takes a community and people who believe in you. And community, along with local business, is what the campaign ‘In Utah’ is all about. Surae wants to thank you for all of the support she’s gotten so far. For an early copy of “When Clouds Come Out To Play” click here!

You have until November 6, 2020 to back her project and receive an early copy.

Shop, play, dine and grow ‘In Utah’ by learning more at inutah.org and Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: @allinutah