Surae sports the latest denim trend

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Surae is rocking the latest jean trend! Unless you’ve been ignoring the myriad stylish denim moments of the It-girls – or the jeans trends that have dominated the runways for several seasons – it should come as little surprise that baggy jeans are officially the hottest product of 2021. According to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for “baggy” and “wide-leg” jeans almost doubled searches for “skinny” jeans. The most in-demand style? Levi’s loose-fit jeans. Interest in the denim style with endless skater-girl appeal was reportedly up 52 per cent year-on-year.
- Plus, George Clooney calls the fatal shooting on the set of Rust “infuriating” and “insane.” On the With Marc Maron podcast, the Oscar-winning actor weighed in on last month’s movie set disaster in which a gun discharged by Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Clooney said the deaths of actors Brandon Lee in 1993 and Jon-Erik Hexum in 1984 — who were both friends — made gun safety on the set of the utmost importance, so he’s in disbelief over what transpired with Rust. The 60-year-old actor, who said he doesn’t know Baldwin very well, said he doesn’t think there was “any intent by anybody to do anything wrong,” describing it all as “a terrible accident.” However, he said there is a very specific protocol actors follow — similar to sentiments expressed by Matthew McConaughey.
- And Clooney is also sharing what makes him smile every morning. The father of two raved about his 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander on the podcast. “They have opinions and they’re funny, and they pull pranks on me,” Clooney said. Sharing one of the recent highlights of parenthood with his wife Amal Clooney, The Tender Bar director gave a glimpse of what every morning has been with his son.
- Finally, Serena Williams celebrated the premiere of “King Richard,” the film about her and her sister Venus’ journey to becoming the tennis stars they are today, alongside her family on Sunday. Williams hit the red carpet with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their 4-year-old daughter, Olympia. For the occasion, the tennis champion and her little one donned matching black jumpsuits from designer David Koma. Williams told Access Hollywood on the carpet that she first saw the look on the runway and knew she wanted to wear it to the premiere. We have the pictures! Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU Hour 2.
