Surae sports the latest denim trend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Tuesday, Utah! After temperatures being quite a bit above average the last few days, we are in store for some big changes. A cold front has been moving across northern Utah today and will continue moving south through the afternoon. Any wet weather chance has come to an end except for a slight chance for some high elevation light snow through mid-afternoon.

Temperature-wise in Salt Lake City we've likely already hit our high temperature for the day at 54 and since daybreak that temperature has not moved much. With a northerly wind, temperatures in northern Utah will remain steady until mid-afternoon and will start to fall quickly after that. Meanwhile, in southern Utah, since it will take the front a bit longer to arrive, we'll see the high climb to 69 in St. George with places like Cedar City and Moab reaching the low 60s.