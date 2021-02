Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Xin Nian Kuai Le! Happy New Year!

Surae shared a few ways you can celebrate the Lunar calendar and ring in the Year of the Ox.

Read a book! Surae recently found the book ‘Eyes that Kiss in the Corners’ to read to here children

Eat traditional Asian food and have rice cake for dessert.

Learn how to say and write Happy New Year in Chinese.

Pass out ‘Hong Bao’ or red envelope with money inside for Good Luck!